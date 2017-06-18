WWJ Newsradio 950 Rules For On Air Contests

Win Detroit Tigers Tickets for Father's Day on Jamie and Stoney!Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers take on the Tampa Bay Rays on June 18, 2017 for Father’s Day.

Win Detroit Tigers Tickets on Jamie and Stoney!

WWJ Newsradio 950 Rules For On Air ContestsHere are WWJ Newsradio 950's rules for on air contests

Win A Chance To Get A Nicholas Castellanos Autograph And Detroit Tigers Tickets!Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win an autograph with Nicholas Castellanos on June 17, 2017, plus tickets to the game to see the Detroit Tigers take on the Rays on June 17, 2017.