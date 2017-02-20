WWJ Newsradio 950’s Going Fast: Future & Past: A Woodward Dream Cruise Business Discussion

Thursday, August 17, 2017
Continental Breakfast & Networking: 7:30 a.m.
Discussion/Q&A: 8-9 a.m.
Duggan’s Irish Pub
31501 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
WWJ Newsradio 950’s Woodward Dream Cruise Business Breakfast, hosted by WWJ’s Jeff Gilbert and John McElroy, is sure to deliver great content from expert panelists and networking opportunities set along the backdrop of Woodward Avenue where cruising began in Detroit.
Fast cars have captured our imagination for a long time–and the carmakers keep piling on the horsepower. Join us for our WWJ Dream Cruise Business Breakfast–“Going Fast, Future and Past.”
You’ll hear from Fiat Chrysler’s Tim Kuniskis, one of the driving forces behind the 840 horsepower Dodge Demon–and Ken Lingenfelter, who’s job is to add as much power as possible to already fast GM cars…and who’s passion is collecting fast cars–more than 200 of them.
We’ll also find out what’s being done to keep vehicles going fast, as we head into a future where “fast” and “fuel-efficient” aren’t mutually exclusive goals.
Panel to include*:
- Ken Lingenfelter, Owner, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering
- Jim Owens, Performance Marketing Manager, Ford Motor Company
- Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America
WWJ Newsradio 950’s Going Fast: Future & Past is sponsored in part by AAA, ITC Holdings Corp. and Kettering University.
*Panel subject to change.