WWJ Newsradio 950’s Sergeant Santa Sponsored by Xfinity Holiday Program 2017

WWJ Newsradio 950, along with the Detroit Police Department, present Sergeant Santa sponsored by Xfinity, a program where we’ll be celebrating the holidays by spreading cheer this holiday season.

Now through December 11, 2017, stop by any Detroit Police Department Precinct (click here for a complete list of precincts) and drop off a new, unwrapped toy.

When people think of Detroit, they think of new beginnings downtown and midtown, businesses full of hustle and bustle. Unfortunately, people also think of poverty, crime, blight, and other challenges facing countless neighborhoods throughout the city. In those neighborhoods are children who never have the chance to really experience holiday cheer. WWJ and the Detroit Police Department are teaming up to change that. Sergeant Santa is coming to town, on duty and ready to hand out toys and smiles during the holidays.

To make it happen, we’re looking for toys and other donations. We’re also looking for partners who want to get involved with the toy collection effort. We want to fill Detroit neighborhoods with gifts, to be distributed by Detroit Police Chief James Craig… also known as “Chief Kringle” Craig… Sergeant Santa, WWJ Midday Host Jackie Paige and others.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A MONETARY DONATION

**Please include Sgt. Santa in the notes area**

The week leading up to Christmas, WWJ Newsradio 950 and the Detroit Police Department will be dropping off toys to families throughout Detroit.

Get involved with the Detroit Police Department and WWJ Newsradio 950. Let’s bring the holidays to Detroit kids in need.