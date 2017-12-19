WWJ Newsradio 950’s Small Biz Rising $25,000 Grant Challenge 2018



WOULD $25,000 HELP YOUR SMALL BUSINESS?



Tell us why your Small Business should win

the Grand Prize grant of $5,000 cash and $20,000 advertising…

and you could win!

Would $25,000 help your small business? Then enter your small business to compete in the 2nd annual WWJ Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge! What would you do with $25,000 in cash and advertising? Would you expand your team? Perhaps you could use the grant money to fund new equipment or hire a webmaster to help increase e-commerce. Or maybe you want to conduct more marketing and outreach for your small business! Whatever it is, we want to hear about it!

Opportunity is Knocking – Enter Today!

A Call To All Small Businesses Of Up To 99 Employees

Take the WWJ Newsradio 950 Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge

presented by Walsh College and Corp! Magazine!

Make 2018 the year your small business excels. Enter the WWJ Newsradio 950 Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge presented by Walsh College and Corp! Magazine for a chance to win $5,000 in cash and $20,000 in advertising. Judges will be looking for a plan that meets the following criteria:

*A convincing plan that is compelling, thorough, and well written

*A clear need and use for the $5,000 cash award

*The positive impact the business has on the community

Here’s how it works: Fill out the official entry form and tell us in 200 words or less why you deserve a small business grant and how you would invest those dollars to grow your business. Then, 10 of the most compelling entries will be selected to compete in the WWJ Small Business Rising Grant Challenge on May 17, 2018 at Walsh College. There, you will have a chance to step on stage and give a :90 second ‘elevator pitch’ followed by 3 minutes of questions from the official judges. A Grand prize winner will be announced at the conclusion of the event to receive $5,000 cash and $20,000 in advertising from WWJ and Corp Magazine.

The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or older, who reside in Michigan and who are small business owners or proprietors in Michigan as of 1/1/2018. Qualifying small businesses must be located within Michigan and must be privately owned and operated for-profit corporations, partnerships, limited partnerships, or sole proprietorships with up to ninety-nine (99) employees with either: (i) $1-$5 million dollars in total net sales OR (ii) in business for at least twenty-four (24) consecutive months.

Click here for the official contest rules.