WWJ Newsradio 950’s The F.I.T. Event, 12/5/17

the fit625x352 WWJ Newsradio 950s The F.I.T. Event, 12/5/17
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Registration/Networking/Continental Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.
Discussion/Q&A: 8-9 a.m.

The Henry Ford Museum
20900 Oakwood Boulevard
Dearborn, MI 48124

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLIMENTARY REGISTRATION

Join WWJ Newsradio 950 at The Henry Ford Museum for The Future of Information and Technology.  Hear from leaders in the fields of innovation, robotics, connectivity and technology to participate in a panel discussion focusing on self-driving cars and other devices that we’ll be using in our lives in the near future.

This event will be hosted by WWJ Newsradio 950’s Automotive Reporter, Jeff Gilbert, and Business Editor, Murray Feldman.

The panel will include:

  • Kirk Steudle, Director, Michigan Department of Transportation
  • John Maddox, CEO, American Center for Mobility

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLIMENTARY REGISTRATION

This event is free but you must pre-register for this event.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Pete Kowalski, CBS Radio Detroit Director of Sales at 248-327-272 or Pete.Kowalski@cbsradio.com.

 

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch