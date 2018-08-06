  • CBS 62 Live Video

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP  (AP) — The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of who was responsible for shooting fireworks that sparked a grass fire and killed four calves in Michigan’s Thumb.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said fireworks shot from a moving vehicle sparked the grass fire July 28 along a rural road in Greenleaf Township, about 85 miles north of Detroit.

Molly Tamulevich, Michigan state director for the Humane Society, issued a statement saying: “This callous act led to the painful death of four young animals.”

The Humane Society says it doubled its standard cruelty reward from $2,500 to $5,000 because of a donation from a board member.

