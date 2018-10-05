Here are the top stories for the week of October 1, 2018, that you may have missed on CBSDetroit.com.

Study: Dogs intelligence Not ‘Exceptional:’ If you think your dog is exceptionally intelligent, you’ll be disappointed by the findings of a new study.

LaMelo Ball Sparks Brawl In JBA Game In Lithuania: LaMelo Ball and the Junior Basketball Association’s USA team is in Lithuania this week for a pair of games as part of the league’s international schedule. After opening their overseas play with a split of games in Denmark and Lithuania, the team’s third game got heated as guard LaMelo Ball sparked a brawl in the 3rd quarter of the team’s game against Alytaus Dzukija.

Road Trip: 6 Destinations For Fall Colors In Michigan: In Michigan, fall colors are expected to peak around the week of Oct. 22 and if you’re like us, you’re ready to take a day trip to see them.

Rashida Tlaib, Abdul El-Sayed Arrested At “Fight For $15” Protest In Detroit: Democrat Rashida Tlaib was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for blocking a traffic lane. She faces candidates from the Green and Working Class parties for the 13th District House seat.

6 Michigan Billionaires Make The Forbes List: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is at the top of yet another list of billionaires, this time the Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans. The list released Wednesday puts Bezos ahead of his Washington-area neighbor, Bill Gates, who had been at the top since 1994.