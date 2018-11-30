MUSKEGON (Patch) — A Michigan mom was sentenced to jail time after her young child missed more than two dozen days of school without a valid excuse for any of the absences, according to a report.

On Nov. 16 a Muskegon County judge ordered Brittany Ann Horton to spend five days behind bars and be placed on probation for nine months after the 27-year-old mother pleaded guilty to truancy.

“Our office does not file charges against parents who are genuinely trying to resolve the issues. The vast majority of chronic truancy cases never end up in court,” Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement. “However, when parents like Ms. Horton refuse to make reasonable efforts to address the truancy problem, our office is committed to making sure the children of our community are not deprived of an education.”

