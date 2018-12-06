  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (Patch) — The city of Detroit has been outfitted with some brand new benches at its local bus stops, thanks to a group of volunteers from a company that has a mission to give back.

In support of AT&T’s Believe Detroit initiative, AT&T employees on Friday volunteered their time and skill to Sit On It Detroit as they help construct benches for bus stops throughout Detroit.
Sit On It Detroit is a local nonprofit devoted to providing commuters with comfortable seating and reading.

Since its founding in 2013, the organization has installed over 200 benches at bus stops throughout Detroit –most equipped with storage beneath, providing readers with access to a community library while they wait for the bus.

To date, over 10,000 books have been donated to the Sit On It Detroit and more than 700 individuals have volunteered their time and effort to the project.

