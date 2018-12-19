HAMTRAMCK (AP) — More than $800,000 has been awarded to help beautify and restore a Detroit area park.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation grant has been awarded to the Veteran’s Memorial Park campus in Hamtramck. The funds are expected to help fund a master plan and community engagement process for the park.

The campus includes Hamtramck Stadium , one of the few remaining ballparks used by Negro Leagues before Major League Baseball integrated in 1947.

Planning work is viewed as a first step toward renovating Veteran’s Memorial Park. Officials say the goal is to work with community members to identify needs and priorities supporting children.

Wilson was the owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. He lived in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe Shores and died in 2014.

