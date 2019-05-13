Filed Under:Black Dahlia, Dr Oz, Natalie Wood


Hollywood actress Natalie Wood’s body was discovered floating in the Pacific Ocean, hours after a night on her yacht with her husband Robert Wagner and co-star Christopher Walken. Following that evening, investigators classified her death as a tragic accident.

The Dr. Oz Show – Season 10 – Episode 10-155

However, in 2011, Natalie Wood’s case was re-opened and sparked new controversies and theories to be investigated.  Today, Dr. Oz and Nancy Grace speak to Natalie’s sister, Lana Wood, about the latest updates on the case and examine the autopsy photos to see if they reveal any further clues.

Plus, the son of the surgeon long suspected of killing “The Black Dahlia” speaks out about why he thinks his father is the murderer.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 62.

