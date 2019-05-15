Filed Under:Dr Oz, Johnny Gosch


Twelve-year-old Johnny Gosch was one of the first faces to be displayed on a milk carton after he went missing on his paper route.  Today, Dr. Oz sits down with Johnny’s mother as she opens up about what she believes happened to her son 37 years ago.

And, an investigator who covered the case from the beginning, weighs in about what people are getting wrong about Johnny’s disappearance.

Plus, Dr. Oz and Dr. Jen Ashton have an emotional conversation about picking up the pieces after the suicide of her former husband.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 62.

