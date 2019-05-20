Filed Under:Barbara Corcoran, Dr Oz, Ted Bundy


Ted Bundy’s reign of terror led him across several state lines, where he kidnapped, raped and murdered dozens of unsuspecting, innocent women.  On today’s True Crime, we take an inside look at one of Bundy’s last and most infamous attacks at the Chi Omega sorority house in Florida.

The Dr. Oz Show – Season 10 – Episode 10-157

Dr. Oz sits down with one of the few massacre survivors as she opens up about what happened that night and the injuries she suffered.

Plus, real estate mogul and “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran, investigates what happens when a house goes up for sale after a murder.  And, we look at some of the most infamous murder houses.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 62.

