Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman, Westland Mayor William Wild and Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett appear on MICHIGAN MATTERS this Sunday and talk about their city’s imprint and opportunities.
Each also shares stories about Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson – who died of pancreatic cancer on Aug 3. The longtime Republican served 26 years as County Executive.
Mr. Patterson also was a founding member of the MICHIGAN MATTERS roundtable and appeared as the the show’s conservative voice since its debut 15 years ago. His funeral was held Thursday.
Mayor Waterman – who has known Mr. Patterson for decades – shared her story about Pontiac’s busing case and how her family was involved. She also explains his role in helping the city deal with its blight problem.
Mayor Barnett, who was elected President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, called Mr. Patterson his mentor. He was asked if he might be a candidate for the Oakland County Executive job which is open in 2020.
The mayoral round table also weighs in on economic development, blight, the opioid epidemic and more.
