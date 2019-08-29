Comments
Increased reports of violence against tourists have people concerned they could be a target on their next vacation. Today, Dr. Oz investigates why so many popular destination spots have become a haven for robbery, rape and even murder against unsuspecting Americans.
We reveal what experts say are the best ways to protect yourself while traveling. And, a mother whose daughter was murdered while vacationing in Jamaica speaks out about why she believes police are not actively looking for the killer.
Plus, we examine the dark underground world of child slavery and if it could be happening in your neighborhood. Shyima Hall opens up to Dr. Oz about her own experience as a child slave and how she was finally rescued.
