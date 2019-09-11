Comments
Today, an intimate conversation with Wendy Williams about how she’s called on the “Power of 1” to overcome life’s challenges and truly gain her freedom. After a tough year, Wendy is opening up to Dr. Oz about living with a chronic and painful disorder and how she is making her health a priority.
Plus, how she is leaving the drama of the past year behind her.
Then, Dr. Oz and “Super Size Me” creator, Morgan Spurlock, ask the question: Is fast-food chicken a healthier option? We follow the chicken from the farm to the fast-food restaurant and reveal how you can avoid being duped by industry tricks. And, we give you an exclusive sneak peek at Spurlock’s new documentary “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken”!
