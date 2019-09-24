Comments
Today, Dr. Oz interviews two women who survived serial killer Ted Bundy’s last and most infamous attacks at a sorority house of Florida State University.
They open up about escaping death and the injuries they endured at the hands of the country’s most prolific serial killer. Then, Dr. Oz also speaks to the campus neighbor who called 911 and saved one of the women’s lives.
Plus, we take a closer look at the shocking and dangerous trend of parents giving their children bleach to drink in the hopes of curing autism. Dr. Oz launches an undercover investigation and speaks to one of the moms who helped expose the dark world of this fake autism cure.
You must log in to post a comment.