Comments
The shocking story that made headlines around the world: A betrayed wife secretly records her husband, then shoots his girlfriend before killing herself.
Today, Mark Gerardot, the man at the center of it all, speaks out about how he is coping since the double tragedy. He opens up to Dr. Oz about his relationship with both women, the moment he realized they were dead, and his wife’s battle with mental illness. Dr. Oz and Dr. Judith Joseph then discuss if there were any warning signs in a 15-page letter Mark’s wife left behind.
Plus, an emotional interview with Angie Dodge’s mom and how she helped exonerate her daughter’s convicted killer, who spent over 20 years in prison, because she didn’t believe he did it.
You must log in to post a comment.