Today, Dr. Oz investigates two medical mysteries that will shock you. One woman shares her story of survival after a sore throat sent her into organ failure and a seven-day coma. We speak to one of the doctors who raced to find a diagnosis as her family watched her condition worsen.
Then, a woman speaks out about how doctors said she had a malignant brain tumor when she complained of confusion, insomnia, and motor control issues. When she went for surgery, they soon discovered what they thought was a tumor was actually a tapeworm.
Plus, an urgent Health Court case: she’s turning in her sister-in-law whose diabetes may end up killing her because she’s sneaking sugar.
