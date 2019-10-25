Filed Under:brain tumor, Coma, diagnosis, Dr Oz, Health Court, Medical Mystery, organ failure, sore throat, tapeworm


Today, Dr. Oz investigates two medical mysteries that will shock you. One woman shares her story of survival after a sore throat sent her into organ failure and a seven-day coma. We speak to one of the doctors who raced to find a diagnosis as her family watched her condition worsen.

Then, a woman speaks out about how doctors said she had a malignant brain tumor when she complained of confusion, insomnia, and motor control issues.  When she went for surgery, they soon discovered what they thought was a tumor was actually a tapeworm.

The Dr. Oz Show Season 11 ep. #040

Plus, an urgent Health Court case: she’s turning in her sister-in-law whose diabetes may end up killing her because she’s sneaking sugar.

