Comments
Imagine being held down while you’re asleep by an unseen force, unable to move or scream for help. As many as 65% of people worldwide have experienced this, but is it a medical phenomenon or something darker? Today, Dr. Oz speaks to individuals about their experiences and examines possible medical explanations for sleep paralysis
Plus, three of the country’s biggest names in radio come together and speak out about mental health. Charlamagne tha God, Elvis Duran, and Delilah open up to Dr. Oz about how the mental health crisis has touched their own lives and talk to viewers about their struggles.
Then, Dr. Oz goes into the field to investigate the filthiest public bathrooms to show you how to get in and out unscathed.
You must log in to post a comment.