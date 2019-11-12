Comments
Chris Watts is currently serving five life sentences for brutally killing his wife, unborn child, and two daughters.
Today, Dr. Oz sits down exclusively with Cherlyn, a woman who’s been receiving prison letters from Chris Watts and even visited him behind bars. From claims of a “demon possession” to blaming his mistress for his crimes, she discloses what Watts has been revealing to her over the past six months.
And, Dr. Oz’s expert panel weighs in on the shocking way Chris Watts thinks he’ll end up getting freed from prison.
You must log in to post a comment.