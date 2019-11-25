Comments
Viral videos of individuals having angry public outbursts seem to be popping up more and more on social media platforms and in newscasts. Today, we’re going behind some of these caught-on-tape moments to find out what’s really going on when people have public meltdowns.
Dr. Oz speaks to one man who was caught arguing in a bagel store about what made him act out. And, our experts advise on how to react if you encounter someone having a breakdown on the street.
Plus, talk show host Mel Robbins reveals why she believes five seconds is all you need to start making your most important life goals a reality. Then, “All My Children” alum, Cameron Mathison, opens up exclusively about his battle with kidney cancer.
