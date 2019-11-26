Device Aims At Cracking Down On Vaping At Michigan SchoolsMid-Michigan schools are cracking down on vaping as doctors across the country continue to grapple with lung illnesses tied to e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Going To The Dogs: Non-Profit Fundraiser Saves PetsOrganizers of the third annual “Paws Giving” benefit auction at Mulligan’s Pub were hoping to raise enough money Saturday to save at least five dogs.

Small Business Saturday: DDOT To Provide Free Bus Rides On Nov. 30The Detroit Department of Transportation will provide free bus rides on Small Business Saturday, November 30. Riders can board any one of DDOT’s 42 bus routes, including the new 26 Junction at no cost in any direction to support small businesses across the City of Detroit.

Michigan Matters: Helping Others This Holiday Season With the holidays upon us, representatives of three well known organizations stopped by the CBS 62 “Michigan Matters” set to talk about their efforts to give back and spread some cheer to those in need.

Prosecutor: Michigan Woman Records Her Boyfriend Threatening Her With Gun Moments Before She Was ShotIn her last moments alive, a Michigan woman recorded her boyfriend threatening her as he loaded the gun used to kill her, Macomb County prosecutor Eric J. Smith.

AG Nessel: Prosecutor Spoiled Cases With MisconductAttorney General Dana Nessel dropped charges Monday against two men in suburban Detroit and said a former Central Michigan University student should be allowed to withdraw from a plea bargain after an investigation found misconduct by a prosecutor who handled sexual assault cases.