Comments
Jodi Arias’ trial captivated the public when the details of the brutal murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander unfolded on television worldwide.
Today, an update on what life is like for Arias in prison and an exclusive interview with the victim’s best friend. He opens up to Dr. Oz about the horror Travis faced in the months leading up to his death.
Plus, one woman shares her harrowing story of survival when she was abducted and held in captivity for 72 hours by a madman. How surveillance footage of her capture and the clues she left behind helped authorities apprehend the perpetrator.
You must log in to post a comment.