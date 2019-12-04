Comments
Today, Dr. Oz investigates the question on everyone’s minds: How long is too long to stay in your athleisure wear? We examine what science has to say, and former athleisure addicts speak out about the health issues they experienced that caused them to give up their yoga pants.
Also, we sent samples of viewers’ activewear to our labs to be tested for bacteria and fungi and reveal the alarming results!
Plus, Chef Michael Symon joins Daphne Oz and Jamika Pessoa on The Dish to whip up flavorful “set it and forget it” comfort meals.
