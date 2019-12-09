Comments
Today, from angry drivers using their cars as weapons to ram others out of the way to physical fights breaking out on the road, we take a closer look at road rage nightmares caught on tape. Dr. Oz speaks with one man who had a gun pulled on him when he tried to film another driver’s erratic and dangerous driving.
And, safety expert Bill Stanton explains what should you do if someone is directing their rage at you.
Plus, Dr. Oz goes one-on-one with two-time Emmy Award winning actress Patricia Heaton.
