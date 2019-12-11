Comments
Today, Dr. Oz speaks to actress Andrea Barber, best known for her breakout role playing D.J. Tanner’s best friend on “Full House”, one of the biggest sitcoms in the nineties.
She opens up about what really went on behind the scenes and growing up in front of the cameras while she struggled with anxiety and depression. And, she reveals if the college admissions scandal has affected her relationship with castmate Lori Loughlin.
Plus, it’s a family affair on The Dish when Daphne Oz’s sisters stop by to help whip up family-favorite recipes!
