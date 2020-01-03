Comments
(CBS DETROIT) — An Allen Park man wanted in connection with doing donut stunts on I-94 and blocking traffic has turned himself in to police.
Police say 22-year-old Devin Cronk was driving a Camaro in a video showing the stunts that went viral online.
‘We On 94 With It’: Cars Block Traffic, Do Donuts On I-94
Police released a photo of Cronk and within a week he turned himself in. According to police, he’s being processed at the Detroit Detention Center.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.