(CBS DETROIT) — An Allen Park man wanted in connection with doing donut stunts on I-94 and blocking traffic has turned himself in to police.

Police say 22-year-old Devin Cronk was driving a Camaro in a video showing the stunts that went viral online.

22-year-old Devin Cronk has turned himself in. (CREDIT: Detroit Police Department)

Police released a photo of Cronk and within a week he turned himself in. According to police, he’s being processed at the Detroit Detention Center.

