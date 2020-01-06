Today, Dr. Oz goes one-on-one in an exclusive interview with comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about his most personal health struggles.
Kimmel reveals how he credits Dr. Oz for his weight loss, and shares intimate, never-before-heard-details about his son’s heart condition and how it inspired his fight to make sure all children have the healthcare they need.
Plus, we’re kicking off System 20, Dr. Oz’s brand-new health plan that gives you the tools to reboot, restart and rejuvenate your health! System 20 is not a diet but a science-based system that tackles your entire body and all facets of your wellness. From the way you eat, to how well you sleep, to managing your stress and connecting with others, we’ll help you get on the right track in the new year.