Today, Dr. Oz speaks to the family friend who played a key role in bringing Jayme Closs home, after she was kidnapped and held for 88 terrifying days. She reveals how Jayme, who is being raised by her aunt, is readjusting to life without her parents.
Our expert panel also shares the latest updates on how Jayme’s captor, Jake Patterson, is handling life behind bars and why he recently was moved to a maximum-security prison.
Plus, we go inside the bizarre and twisted case against Robert Durst, the New York real-estate heir and the subject of the docuseries “The Jinx”, who is a suspect in the murder of his best friend. With a new trial set to begin, we’re asking the question on everyone’s minds: did Robert Durst murder his best friend to keep her quiet in the disappearance of his wife?