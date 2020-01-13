Today, we’re changing the way you think about your microwave and showing you why it’s actually one of the best tools in your kitchen. Dr. Oz and Julia Collin Davison, from America’s Test Kitchen, team up and demonstrate unexpected hacks to make delicious, hot, and healthy food in your microwave oven.
From shucking corn to frying onions to cooking eggplant parmesan from scratch, we show you why this high-powered appliance isn’t just for reheating leftovers.
Plus, Dr. Oz reveals the System 20 sleep hacks and stress-busters that will have your body feeling better than ever in 2020! From how to set a wake-up routine to cutting caffeine to the proper way to meditate, we hear from the System 20 test group about how these tips have changed their daily routines.