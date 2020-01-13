Comments
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The community has come together to gift a local Boy Scout Troop with a trailer and more after it was stolen early last week.
“Thanks in a large part to Alpha USA and many other Livonia community members, the Boy Scout Troop has received a brand new trailer along with many camping supplies and equipment,” the Livonia Police Department stated on their Facebook page.
The trailer, along with the camping equipment, was presented to Troop #732 at the Livonia Police Department Jan. 10.
The troop’s trailer was stolen from the area of Plymouth and Merriman during the recent holiday break.
