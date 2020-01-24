Today, breaking news updates on the mysterious new virus making headlines around the world and already infecting hundreds in China. Dr. Oz and his experts bring you the most up-to-date information, including what we know about the first U.S. case confirmed by the CDC. We also discuss who’s at risk, the symptoms to look out for, and how to protect yourself and your family with cold and flu season in full swing.
Plus, a new study linking hair dye and chemical straighteners to cancer have women everywhere panicking and questioning if hair products are affecting their health. We investigate if you should be concerned and how you can dye your hair with potentially less harm.
And, Dr. Oz sits down with billionaire businessman Tom Steyer for our next Candidate Check-up.