It’s been nearly three years since 27-year-old New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in a jail cell after being sentenced to life in prison for the 2013 murder of his friend, Odin Lloyd. Over the years – his fall from grace into a life of crime has been the subject of much controversy. Now a new Netflix docuseries called “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” has re-opened the wounds surrounding Hernandez’s life, crimes and suicide. The Hernandez family did not participate in the docuseries.
Today, his brother Jonathan Hernandez sits down with Dr. Oz in an exclusive interview to speak his truth and set the record straight.
Plus, we give you exclusive insider details from the case of Heidi Broussard, the Texas mom who was found murdered days after giving birth. The women closest to Heidi speak out about the friend who is accused of faking a pregnancy and kidnapping Heidi’s baby to raise as her own.