Today, Dr. Oz kicks off his first-ever Celebrity Superfan Takeover with the queen of daytime TV, Susan Lucci!
They team up for the full hour to tackle the hottest health topics and how Susan is doing following her heart emergency, including getting a heart scan live on stage. Then, heart attack survivors speak out about the three symptoms you can’t ignore.
Plus, Susan and Dr. Oz investigate if you are buying knock-off blow dryers and hair irons that may be putting you in danger. Our experts break down how to spot a fake and compare budget-buys to high-end products.