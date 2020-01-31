Filed Under:blow dryers and hair irons, Celebrity Superfan Takeover, Dr Oz, heart attack survivors, Susan Lucci


Today, Dr. Oz kicks off his first-ever Celebrity Superfan Takeover with the queen of daytime TV, Susan Lucci!

The Dr. Oz Show / Season 11 / 11112

They team up for the full hour to tackle the hottest health topics and how Susan is doing following her heart emergency, including getting a heart scan live on stage.  Then, heart attack survivors speak out about the three symptoms you can’t ignore.

Plus, Susan and Dr. Oz investigate if you are buying knock-off blow dryers and hair irons that may be putting you in danger.  Our experts break down how to spot a fake and compare budget-buys to high-end products.

