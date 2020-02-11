Comments
Today, Dr. Oz reveals shocking new details in the case of the “Doomsday Cult” mom whose kids haven’t been seen since September and refuses to disclose their whereabouts to authorities. After fleeing their home in Idaho, Lori and her new husband were found 3,000 miles away in Hawaii.
We speak to a reporter who tracked down the couple on the island while investigating the case. He reveals what happened when he confronted them.
Plus, we investigate the new robocalls to watch out for and the lengths scammers will go to access your personal information and steal your money.