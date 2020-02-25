Comments
Today, Dr. Oz gives exclusive updates on the unsolved murders of two teenage girls who were found dead near an abandoned bridge in Indiana, but not before leaving behind audio and video clues of their last moments and a potential suspect.
With the killer still on the loose, the families of Libby German and Abigail Williams speak out on startling new details and developments in the case, including a brand-new sketch of the suspect.
Plus, we take a closer look at why a mother was forced to take over her own missing daughter’s investigation.