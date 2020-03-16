Menu
Sanjay Gupta demonstrates on Dr. Oz how a patient gets tested for coronavirus.
Dr. Oz’s interview with CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
1 hour ago
Police Arrest Woman For Drunk Driving With 6 Children In Car
A 31-year-old Detroit woman is facing four charges after being pulled over by police for drunk driving with six children in her car, officials say.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Whitmer Expands Unemployment Benefits For Michigan Workers
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to temporarily expand eligibility for unemployment benefits.
Update: Police Release Video Of Hit-And-Run With Photo Of Suspect
The Detroit Police Department has released a photo and description of a suspect in connection with a critical hit-and-run Monday.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases
Here's a list of the cases, including one child, in the state.
Police: 2 Injured In Detroit Shooting
Police say two people were injured after a Detroit shooting.
Detroit Police: 39-Year-Old Man Critical After Assault
The Detroit Police Department says a 39-year-old man is in critical condition after he was assaulted in the 3700 of block of Nottingham.
First Forecast Today- Monday March 16, 2020
First Forecast
11 hours ago
First Forecast Overnight- Saturday February 22, 2020
First Forecast
23 days ago
Weather Stories
Your Weather Today In Detroit for March 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
Latest Sports
NFL Draft On Schedule In Vegas
The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It's not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.
Patterson & Alexander Write Ali Book
Authors James Patterson and Kwame Alexander are teaming up on a book for young people about Muhammad Ali.
The Masters Postponed Not Canceled
The annual road to the Masters took a major detour Friday when Augusta National said the Masters would be postponed because of increasing risks with the new coronavirus.
Lions Achieve: Big Play Slay Bails Out Lions In Win Over Chargers
Detroit (1-0-1) overcame Stafford's two interceptions, Slay getting outplayed by Keenan Allen and Matt Prater missing an extra point and a field goal.
Explore 3 Popular Spots in Detroit's Midtown
With Covid-19, many bars, restaurants, and venues have had to cut dining hours. However it appears take out orders can still happen. So we encourage you to call ahead before going to your favorite spot and use your best judgement to keep you healthy and safe. Looking to uncover all that Midtown has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Chinese restaurant to a cake shop.
Detroit's Top 4 Places To See a Show
With the Coronovirus quarantines going on and venues and organizations canceling events. We'll soon yearn for things getting back to normal. Such as going to see a show. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top performing arts spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for performing arts.
Exploring The 3 Most Popular Spots in Detroit's Rivertown
Spending time in Rivertown? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brewery to a breakfast spot.
Detroit's 3 Best Spots to Score Affordable Middle Eastern Eats
Looking for a yummy Middle Eastern meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Middle Eastern restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
5 St. Patrick’s Day Drink Recipes To Make While Social Distancing From Coronavirus
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day spent social distancing into one that keeps your spirits high.
Adult Flashlight Egg Hunt At The Longacre House
Looking for a fun way to celebrate spring and have a fun time with your friends? Then be sure to check out the Adult Flashlight Egg Hunt at the Longacre house.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Toyota Recalls More Than 3 Million Vehicles Over Faulty Fuel Pumps
The recall affects Lexus and Toyota vehicles from the years 2013 to 2019.
GM Transitions Detroit-Hamtramck Plant To All-Electric
General motors is preparing for the era of electric vehicles with its new electric Hummer.
Dr. Oz and Sanjay Gupta discuss the possibility of survivors getting infected again.
March 16, 2020
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
