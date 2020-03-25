Menu
Dr. Jeff Colyer Explains His Argument That This Drug Protocol Is Not A Silver Bullet, But It Could Bend The Curve.
U.S. Doctors Speak Out About How They Are Using A Promising Drug Combo To Treat Covid-19
13 minutes ago
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases
Here's a list of the cases, including 43 deaths, in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.
True Confessions of People Working From Home
Detroit Police Captain Dies From Coronavirus Complications
A Detroit police captain has become the second member of the department to die of complications from the coronavirus.
Detroit City Council President To Challenge US Rep. Tlaib
Brenda Jones, president of the Detroit City Council, said she's challenging U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib in the Democratic primary election.
Drive-Thru Donation Site Launches At Ascension Health
Donations will be able to be accepted Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Food Service To Children Continues Through “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Order
The work of food provision is considered critical infrastructure, which is exempted from these prohibitions.
First Forecast Weather March 25, 2020 (Today)
Sun and warmer temperatures today.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 24, 2020 (Tonight)
Dry conditions continue.
21 hours ago
Your Weather Today In Detroit for March 24, 2020
Detroit has no rain in the forecast for the next few days, with light rainfall expected later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
BAUER Hockey Now Producing Medical Shields To Help Protect Doctors Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The hockey equipment manufacturer is switching its manufacturing plants to make face shields for doctors to wear as they confront the coronavirus pandemic.
Lions Sign Lineman Aboushi
The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Oday Aboushi to add depth
Michael Phelps Concerned About Mental Health During Layoff
Michael Phelps has been open about his mental health struggles, even as he became the most decorated athlete in Olympic history.
Golf Anyone?
Even as the pandemic has shuttered restaurants, bars and beaches, many golf courses around the country have managed to stay open.
Latest Headlines
Looking To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 3 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Detroit
Start your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.
Budget Apartments For Rent in Detroit
Downtown has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?
Despite Coronavirus, There IS Good News Across America
Despite the new coronavirus that has taken over the world and brought everyday activities in the United States to a halt, Americans are still looking out for one another in big and small ways.
Things To Do When You're Stuck Inside
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are unexpectedly staying inside. Below are some ideas to help keep everyone busy.
Detroit Industry Spotlight: Tech Hiring Going Strong
Detroit's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 250 new jobs over the past week and 892 new jobs in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
Detroit's Top 3 Hair Salons
Looking to try the top hair salons around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair salons in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for hair salons.
Dr. Jeff Colyer Explains His Argument That This Drug Protocol Is Not A Silver Bullet, But It Could Bend The Curve.
March 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm
