In a virtual Town Hall on Fox News Tuesday, Dr. Oz asked President Trump about his goal to reopen the country by Easter and spoke to Vice President Mike Pence and the Task Force about where the government stands on accelerating clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine and Z-Pak azithromycin while satisfying the demand of front-line doctors who want these pills for their patients and themselves.
They also discuss how our government can ramp up production and how long until we have enough medicine?
Plus, with the experimental antimalarial combo drug showing some promise out of France, China and some patients in the U.S., we speak to other physicians using this protocol on their COVID-19 patients. Dr. Oz also takes a closer look at why young people are now the majority of those hospitalized with the virus.