The Coronavirus Pandemic: Interview With White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx
Dr. Oz and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx discuss the extended 30-day social distancing guidelines.
43 minutes ago
D-2 Player Of The Year Detroit Edison's Gabrielle Elliott
The 2020 Associated Press Division 2 girls basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of Michigan sports writers.
You Can Send Get-Well Wishes to People at Henry Ford Hospitals
Henry Ford Health System has enacted a new online portal where people can send messages to any of the Henry Ford Hospitals wishing a patient or team member a well-wish or message of encouragement.
Gov. Whitmer Suspends In-Person Learning For Rest Of School Year
On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially suspended in-person learning at K-12 schools for the rest of the school year across the state.
MDOT: Maple Road To Close Under I-75 This Weekend
Michigan Department of Transportation contracting crews will be closing both directions of Maple Road under I-75 for bridge demolition starting at 9 a.m. Friday, April 3.
Unemployment Benefits Claims Skyrocket In Michigan
“The system’s overwhelmed to be sure,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said earlier this week. “While it is cumbersome, we’re asking for people to be patient. We are working incredibly hard to make sure that we’re able to meet the need.”
Over 250K Nissan Vehicles Recalled To Replace Takata Air Bags
Nissan is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs, trucks and vans worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
First Forecast Weather April 2, 2020 (Today)
Sunny skies today!
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 1, 2020 (Tonight)
Skies clear this evening.
18 hours ago
Your Weather Today In Detroit for March 31, 2020
Detroit has no rain in the forecast for the next few days, with light rainfall expected later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
Lions Archive: Lions Lose To Bears Without Stafford 20-13
No pads for Matthew Stafford on this Sunday. No helmet, either. Dressed in a hooded sweatshirt and black pants, he watched from the sideline as the Detroit Lions lost again.
CBS To Air Final Rounds Of 2004 & 2019 The Masters Tournaments
With this year's tournament postponed, CBS is looking to fill the void for golf fans by rewinding the clock to a pair of classic finishes.
MLS Cutting Pay; Follows NBA, NHL And NASCAR
Major League Soccer plans to cut the pay of some executives and front office personnel while the season is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The Top 3 Bars For A Special Occasion In Detroit
Looking to try the best bars in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
Apartments in Detroit: What $1,200 Gets You
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit? We've rounded up the latest places for rent to get a sense of what it comes to finding apartments in Detroit more than $1,200/month on rent.
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
COVID-19 Shopping Tips: What To Buy And What To Avoid During The Coronavirus Pandemic
See what to buy and what to avoid while stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 3 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Detroit
Start your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.
Budget Apartments For Rent in Detroit
Downtown has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Over 250K Nissan Vehicles Recalled To Replace Takata Air Bags
Nissan is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs, trucks and vans worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
Fiat Chrysler Announce 20% Pay Cuts, GM, Ford Proposed Similar Temporary Plans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Fiat Chrysler announce temporary pay cuts for its salary workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
What Is Plasma Therapy And How Can You Help If You’ve Recovered From Coronavirus?
April 2, 2020 at 10:03 am
We’ve all been hearing rumblings about plasma therapy for coronavirus.
But what is it exactly?
