Filed Under:coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, covid19, Dr Oz, epicenter, Health Crisis, infected, infection, Plasma Therapy, Quarantines, Self-Quarantine


We’ve all been hearing rumblings about plasma therapy for coronavirus.  But what is it exactly? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.

Comments

Leave a Reply