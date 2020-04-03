Comments
Dr. Oz asks Dr. Colyer how he would respond to other colleagues who are showing apprehension with prescribing the possible treatment plan to their patients.
The FDA has authorized emergency approval for U.S. doctors to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. Today, Dr. Oz speaks to former Kansas Governor and practicing physician, Dr. Jeff Colyer who is treating his patients with this new drug protocol. Dr. Colyer describes how he’s using research from China to inform his patient treatment plan, and describes whether his patients are presenting any side effects from the drugs.