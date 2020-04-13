Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Veterinarian Jonathan Epstein And Dr. Oz Discuss What Are We Learning About Animals And COVID-19.
How can you protect your pet from getting and even spreading the virus?
3 hours ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
ICYMI: Here's Gov. Whitmer's Update On The State's Response To COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Monday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases
Here's a list of the cases, including 1,602 deaths, in the state as of Monday afternoon. 433 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 10.
'Dear First Responders': Farmington Public Safety Receives Handwritten Thank You Note
'A Grateful Community' took the time to write a handwritten thank you note to Farmington's Public Safety.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's A List Of Cases From Henry Ford Health System
Henry Ford Health System is providing a daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list of positive cases.
Eastpointe Police, Fire Departments Release March Statistics
The Eastpointe Police and Fire Departments released their performance statistics for the month of March.
Police: Ongoing Investigation After Detroit Shooting
Police are continuing the investigation of a Detroit shooting that reportedly wounded a 50-year-old man.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Today- Monday April 13, 2020
First Forecast
12 hours ago
FIRST FORECAST (Today)
Increasing clouds today
2 days ago
Weather Stories
Your Weather Today In Detroit for April 6, 2020
Detroit has no rain in the forecast for today, with light rainfall on the horizon, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Lions Archive: Hockenson Put On Injured Reserve After Bears Loss
The Detroit Lions have put rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
IndyCar's 1st Virtual Race On An Oval Won By Simon Pagenaud
IndyCar's virtual return to Michigan International Speedway mimicked the U.S. 500 at the start when the current open-wheel racing stars mismanaged the green flag and triggered a spectacular crash.
Isaiah Simmons Could Be The Answer For Lions On Defense
Several years before building a Super Bowl roster in San Francisco, John Lynch the broadcaster was pining for a new kind of defensive playmaker.
XFL Ceases Operations, Terminates Employees
The XFL, which cancelled its 2020 season a month ago in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, now seems to be calling it quits for good.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Quarantine Baking: How To Make Your Own Sourdough Starter
Looking to take up a new hobby during quarantine? Try your hand at sourdough for a delicious baking experience!
Apartments for Rent In Detroit for $1,300
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit? We've rounded up the latest places for rent of what to expect when it comes to locating apartments in Detroit for $1,300.
Detroit Living on a Budget: What $600 in Rent gets You
We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit within $600/month.
Easy Easter Recipe Ideas for A Low-Stress, If Coronavirus Altered, Sunday Dinner
Check out these easy recipes for your Easter Sunday dinner.
Matzo Crack Is Peak Passover: But What Is It?
Matzo crack is a Passover revelation the entire family will devour. It’s simple to make with endless recipe combinations via pantry ingredients you probably have on hand.
The 3 Best Cocktail Bars In Detroit
Looking to check out the best cocktail bars near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Detroit.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
GM To Create 30K Ventilators With $490M Contract
The ventilators are to be delivered to the Strategic National Stockpile by the end of August.
Police Investigate Detroit Business Break-In
The Detroit Police Department is investigating a break-in on the city's west side.
More
CBS Entertainment
Veterinarian Jonathan Epstein And Dr. Oz Discuss What Are We Learning About Animals And COVID-19.
April 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Filed Under:
Animals Becoming Infected
,
coronavirus
,
Coronavirus Pandemic
,
covid-19
,
covid19
,
Dr Oz
,
Health Crisis
,
infected
,
infection
,
pets
,
Quarantines
,
Veterinarian Jonathan Epstein
How can you protect your pet from getting and even spreading the virus?
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply