First Forecast Weather May 5, 2020 (Tonight)
Mostly cloudy skies tonight.
30 minutes ago
Michigan's Mackinac Marine Services Awarded Shipyard Grant
The grant money will be used to purchase welding equipment to increase the maritime travel lift from 80-tons to 200-tons which will add jobs once construction is complete.
Beaumont Aims To Open Wayne Hospital Soon
The hospital will open in phases, serving patients with and without the coronavirus, officials said recently.
Michigan Medicine Plans Furloughs And Other Cuts
Michigan Medicine one of the state's leading health systems is planning to furlough and layoff employees and make other cuts in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases
Here's a list of the positive cases, including 4,179 deaths, in the state as of Tuesday afternoon. 15,659 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 1.
Detroit Automakers Push For Restart Of Plants Within 2 Weeks
Major U.S. automakers are planning to reopen North American factories within two weeks, potentially putting thousands of workers back on the assembly line as part of a gradual return to normality.
Michigan Releases New Guidelines On Non-Essential Procedures
Further guidelines were recently shared with providers to address questions about how patients can be served safely during this time.
First Forecast Weather May 5, 2020 (Today)
Cool and cloudy for much of the day.
12 hours ago
Your Weather Today In Detroit for April 29, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The highest chance of rain is predicted on Wednesday at 58 percent, with the possibility of light rainfall of 0.47 inches.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
Latest Sports
Yzerman And Red Wings Sit Pretty If Latest NHL Draft Proposal Sticks
If this proposal ends up coming to fruition, the Red Wings will end up landing either LW Alexis Lafrenière (if they pick No. 1) or C Quinton Byfield (if they pick No. 2).
CBS Sports Analyst Charles Davis On NFL Virtual Offseason Effects: 'Our Technology, Being Virtual And Connected, Has To Help Some'
Veteran NFL analyst Charles Davis weighs in on how the virtual offseason could affect play on the field, which team's offseason surprised him, and joining the NFL On CBS.
CBS Sports Adds Analyst Charles Davis To NFL On CBS Team, Paired With Ian Eagle
Charles Davis, veteran broadcaster and former NFL player, is joining the NFL On CBS team for the upcoming 2020 season.
Sports Leagues Come Together To Recognize Health Care Workers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, and U.S. women's soccer star Carli Lloyd are among the athletes participating in a project to recognize and celebrate health care workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus Diet: 9 Foods That Promote Relaxation To Help You Stay Calm
Feeling on edge lately? With everything going on, take a moment for yourself by preparing one (or more) of these relaxation inducing meals.
5 Rules For The Best Tofu You've Ever Had, From Vegetarian Chefs
Add some tofu to your dinner menu with these expert tips from top vegetarian chefs.
Uber Eats Most Popular Orders During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Have you been ordering food while at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Uber Eats put together a list of some of the most popular dishes being delivered around the country.
Oakland U Rated Safest College in Michigan
The website YourLocalSecurity.com has ranked Oakland University the safest college in Michigan in it's "Safest College Campuses in America 2020".
The 3 Best Spots To Score Salads In Detroit
Got a hankering for salads? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad outlets in Detroit.
The 3 Best Spots to Score Pizza in Detroit
Looking to sample the best pizza around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Detroit to satisfy your cravings.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Detroit Automakers Push For Restart Of Plants Within 2 Weeks
Major U.S. automakers are planning to reopen North American factories within two weeks, potentially putting thousands of workers back on the assembly line as part of a gradual return to normality.
Ford Eyeing A June Or Early July Start Date For Employees
Ford Motor Company says it expects to call its employees back in for work in late June.
Daily COVID-19 Minute: What Will The New Normal Look Like?
May 5, 2020 at 9:14 am
Filed Under:
coronavirus
,
Coronavirus Pandemic
,
covid-19
,
covid19
,
Daily COVID-19 Minute
,
Dr Oz
,
Health Crisis
,
infected
,
infection
,
New Normal
,
Quarantines
Experts say social distancing will be the new normal – and businesses are reacting….
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
