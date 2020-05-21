Comments
Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at the chilling encounters one family experienced in the home they say has been plagued by spirits for nearly 40 years. With so many reports of paranormal activity and even rumors of a suicide, medium Anna Raimondi goes inside the NJ house to investigate. She reports back on what she experienced and what she believes is haunting the property.
Plus, Dr. Oz welcomes paranormal investigator group, Ghost Nation, who reveal caught-on-tape hauntings you have to see to believe!