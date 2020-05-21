Filed Under:Anna Raimondi, caught-on-tape hauntings, Dr Oz, Ghost Nation, Haunting, investigator group, Mystery House: What This Medium Found, paranormal activity, spirits


Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at the chilling encounters one family experienced in the home they say has been plagued by spirits for nearly 40 years.  With so many reports of paranormal activity and even rumors of a suicide, medium Anna Raimondi goes inside the NJ house to investigate.  She reports back on what she experienced and what she believes is haunting the property.

 

The Dr. Oz Show Season 11, episode 11013.

 

 

Plus, Dr. Oz welcomes paranormal investigator group, Ghost Nation, who reveal caught-on-tape hauntings you have to see to believe!

 

The Dr. Oz Show Season 11 ep. #033

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.

