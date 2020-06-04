  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Susan Smith, the notorious mom who drove her two young sons into a lake and drowned them, has been in prison for the past 25 years.  Today, Dr. Oz and Melissa Moore, who has been communicating with Susan, discuss exclusive details about her shocking life of sex and drugs behind bars.  Dr. Oz also speaks to a prison guard who says Susan Smith seduced him and cost him his job.

 

Plus, John Walsh and his son open up for the first time about their deeply personal quest for justice in a family friend’s brutal murder.

 

