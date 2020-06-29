Every year, 170 thousand people die from accidental causes, including, walking down a flight of stairs, driving to work, or just going to sleep. Today, Dr. Oz examines the most surprisingly common accidental ways you can die. From poisons found in your home to falling when on the job to distracted driving, our experts reveal specific things you can do to avoid the grips of death.
Then, the Director of The Bergen County Law & Public Safety Institute, Chief Richard Blohm, and Dr. Oz explain why burns from flames may not be the deadliest part of a house fire.
Plus, in our frying pan investigation, we tackle your burning questions about what’s really in nonstick pans. Our experts break down the different materials found in these kitchen heroes and if their coatings are dangerous.