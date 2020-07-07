Comments
Approximately 20 thousand people accidentally kill someone every year, and for those who feel responsible, it can be a heavy burden to carry. Today, Dr. Oz asks the question: what happens after you accidentally kill someone?
Two women who found themselves in this exact situation speak out about what went through their minds when they realized another person’s life was taken at their hands. They open up emotionally about living with this kind of secret shame and what still haunts them today.
Plus, Dr. Oz investigates the medical mystery of what causes someone’s skin to blister, peel, and shed so intensely that it looks like scales from a fish. He also speaks to a woman whose allergy to water baffled doctors.