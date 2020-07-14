MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Under Gov. Whitmer’s new mask order, you can be fined $500 but some police departments are stating they won’t enforce it.
Livingston and Macomb County Sheriff’s Departments, plus several on the west side of the state and Up North, say they will not be issuing citations, WWJ reports.
“The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office will NOT be issuing citations to those not wearing a mask, those who wish to make a complaint will be referred to the Attorney General’s Office,” said Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.
Oakland County says it will enforce the order by writing tickets and forward them to the Attorney General’s office for consideration, although Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement that “well over 92% of the calls we get for violations have been unfounded,” according to WWJ.
Under Whitmer’s newest executive order, individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space.
The order also requires:
- The use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces.
- Any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face covering.
- Businesses that are open to the public must post signs at all entrances instructing customers of their legal obligation to wear a face covering while inside.
