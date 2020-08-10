FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman has been charged in connection to a Ferndale drive by shooting.
Temika Crawford, 38, of Detroit was charged on one count in discharging a firearm at a building, one count of firearm in possession by felon and two counts possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Detectives worked on the investigation for several days.
It happened Aug. 5 at 2:29 a.m. in the area of E. 9 Mile Road and Almont.
Once at the scene, police saw where a suspect fired multiple shots at the residence.
Inside the home were two adult women and a 15-year-old girl.
Police say Temika Crawford fled the scene in an unknown vehicle and there were no injuries.
