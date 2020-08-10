  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman has been charged in connection to a Ferndale drive by shooting.

Temika Crawford, 38, of Detroit was charged on one count in discharging a firearm at a building, one count of firearm in possession by felon and two counts possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Temika Crawford, 38, of Detroit. Credit: Ferndale Police Department

RELATED LINK: Ferndale Police Investigating Drive By Shooting

Detectives worked on the investigation for several days.

It happened Aug. 5 at 2:29 a.m. in the area of E. 9 Mile Road and Almont.

Once at the scene, police saw where a suspect fired multiple shots at the residence.

Inside the home were two adult women and a 15-year-old girl.

Police say Temika Crawford fled the scene in an unknown vehicle and there were no injuries.

