Filed Under:Dr Oz, microwave hacks, Tia Mowry

It’s Celebrity Superfan Takeover!  Today, best-selling author, chef, sitcom icon, and famous twin Tia Mowry joins Dr. Oz for the full hour!

The Dr. Oz Show / Season 11 / 11115

Get ready for an action-packed episode when she and Dr. Oz tackle everything from Tia’s dramatic 60-pound weight loss after giving birth, to the new science behind binge-watching, to Tia’s secrets to making guilt-free desserts in the microwave.  Plus, they reveal the four questions that can help unlock your pain.

Dr. Oz and Tia Mowry uncover the best microwave hacks and recipes that will never fail!

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.

